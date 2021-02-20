Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Olin worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 222,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of OLN opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

