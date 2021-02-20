Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $201.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.