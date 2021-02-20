Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 20,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

