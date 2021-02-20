Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,650 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.19% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSII opened at $41.53 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

