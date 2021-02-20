Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,396 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $103,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $93,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,115 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 43,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7,295.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

