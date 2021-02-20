Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.