GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0837 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $683,580.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.40 or 0.00408691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,723,980 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

