Gas (GAS) Price Hits $4.49 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00008039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $45.51 million and $18.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.00459422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00064562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00396481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

