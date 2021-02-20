Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $9.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.20 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $7.33 on Friday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

