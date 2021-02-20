General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,306,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 49.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after buying an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

GE stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

