Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.16 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00009133 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and $6.16 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00788495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00055236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.49 or 0.04656579 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

