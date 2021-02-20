Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.16 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00009133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and $6.16 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00788495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00055236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.49 or 0.04656579 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

