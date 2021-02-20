Gentarium (GTM) Achieves Market Cap of $172,850.62

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 106.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $172,850.62 and approximately $130.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 88.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00486794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00421242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026780 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,127,408 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.