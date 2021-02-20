GET Protocol Market Cap Reaches $17.35 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002663 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and $485,543.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 100.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00822435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.07 or 0.04899836 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018385 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

