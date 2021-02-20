Giant (GIC) Achieves Market Cap of $159,119.52

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Giant has a market capitalization of $159,119.52 and $14,382.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

