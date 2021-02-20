Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock opened at C$21.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

