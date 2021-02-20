Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 100,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 379,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 18.04 and a quick ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13.

Giga Metals Co. Company Profile

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

