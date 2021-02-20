Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.36. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 15,326 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

