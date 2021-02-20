Global Digital Content (GDC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $624.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $26.06 million and approximately $624.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00402571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.