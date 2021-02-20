Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Global Payments worth $85,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.