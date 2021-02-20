Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 4,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.98% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

