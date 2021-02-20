GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $16,409.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,170.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,020.60 or 0.03534315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.63 or 0.00420899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $734.32 or 0.01284432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.62 or 0.00471602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00434931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.32 or 0.00310154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002830 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

