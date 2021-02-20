Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) (LON:GLTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) (LON:GLTR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.69 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.67 ($0.09), with a volume of 491,147 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.18.

About Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR.L) (LON:GLTR)

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

