GNY Hits Market Capitalization of $313.06 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, GNY has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $313.06 million and approximately $423,659.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.