GoByte Price Up 48.8% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $363,121.08 and $1,776.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012840 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,376,440 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

