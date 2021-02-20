Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires Shares of 20,600 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,968,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,466,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.