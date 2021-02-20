Goepper Burkhardt LLC Invests $16.95 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 12.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 918,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.