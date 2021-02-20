Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $128.94. 204,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,261. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

