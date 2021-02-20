Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 533,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

