Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 243,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

