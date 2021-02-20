Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,586. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

