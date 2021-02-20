Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,142,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 12.4% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.32. 420,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

