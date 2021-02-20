Goepper Burkhardt LLC Purchases Shares of 28,392 Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,000. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.65. The stock had a trading volume of 152,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.