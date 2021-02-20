Goepper Burkhardt LLC Takes $5.05 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 337,139 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 792,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 665,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 588,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $$22.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 245,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,605. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

