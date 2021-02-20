Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0897 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $15,644.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.00412512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.