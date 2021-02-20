Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 1.00% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,663,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,352 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,377,000. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 661,749 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,263,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 439,487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $33.58.

