Graft 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 185% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $330,224.30 and $33.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00457025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.