Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 30.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 384,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,830,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

