Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00410145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.