Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 5,771,903 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.