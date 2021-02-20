Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 253.40 ($3.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £721.32 million and a P/E ratio of -52.69.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

