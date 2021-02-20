Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.74 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Grin has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,921.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.52 or 0.03418237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00402916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.64 or 0.01213569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00457025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00408869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,992,680 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

