Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $173.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $5,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

