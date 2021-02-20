Guider Price Hits $0.0001 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Guider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $22,495.45 and $74.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00061946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.69 or 0.00815222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00041939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.10 or 0.04781809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

