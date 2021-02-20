GXChain Hits Market Cap of $45.94 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $45.94 million and $12.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,005,352 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

