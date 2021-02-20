HackenAI Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars.

