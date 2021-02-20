Hakka.Finance Price Hits $0.16 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Hakka.Finance token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $24.00 million and $1.13 million worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,829,219 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

