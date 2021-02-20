Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.58 ($24.22).

Several research firms have issued reports on HHFA. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €19.98 ($23.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of €23.10 ($27.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

