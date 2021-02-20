Harmony Price Tops $0.0321 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $304.59 million and approximately $60.25 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,251,228,280 coins and its circulating supply is 9,490,154,308 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

