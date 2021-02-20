Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 39 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,207,000.

